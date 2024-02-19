Legislative Updates from The UpTake: Feb. 12 – Feb. 16 

Compiled by Cirien Saadeh, Executive Director and Community Journalist

Every week during the 2024 legislative session, The UpTake will update our audience on the current status of some of the major discussions at the Capitol. Focusing on legislation with a racial and/or social justice focus, we want to make sure you have the knowledge you need to understand the decisions being made and discussions being had at the Minnesota State Legislature.

Discussed at the Capitol, Feb. 12 – Feb. 16

On Feb. 12 at 4pm, the House Education Policy committee met to discuss Rep. Cedrick Frazier’s (43A, DFL) bill on school resource officer’s usages of prone restraints, an update to legislation signed into law in the 2023 legislative session. The bill, House File 3489, was re-referred to the House Public Safety Finance and Policy committee, where it was heard on Feb. 13. and laid over. On Feb. 14, in a House Floor Session GOP legislators attempted to recall and re-refer the legislation to the House Ways & Means committee but the effort failed. Rep. Lisa Demuth (13A, GOP) discussed her effort to recall the legislation on the House Floor, where she noted, “It is clear now that to get this fixed, Republicans need to be part of the solution. We have offered a solution that balanced the needs of stakeholders.” Rep. Demuth’s effort on the bill failed. Rep. Frazier’s bill will be heard on Feb. 20 at 10:30am in the House Public Safety Finance and Policy committee. The UpTake has provided detailed notes and a summary of the proceedings from the first Public Safety Finance and Committee hearing on Rep. Frazier’s bill.

The Senate legislation on school resource officer’s usage of prone restraints, authored by Senator Bonnie Westlin (42, DFL) was heard in the Senate Education Policy committee. It will be heard on Feb. 19 at 12:30pm in the Senate Judiciary Finance and Civil Law committee.

On Feb. 14, the House Elections Finance and Policy committee discussed legislation authored by Rep. Kristi Pursell (58A, DFL) that would allow for post-secondary institutions, with more than 1500 students, to provide one day of early voting on-campus. Notes from that committee meeting are available on The UpTake’s website.

On Feb. 14, the Mental Health Policy Bill – authored by Rep. Peter Fischer (44A, DFL) – was heard in the House Human Services Policy committee. The bill was laid over for further discussion. Video from that hearing can be found here.

On Feb. 14, the House Education Policy committee discussed House File 3556, authored by Rep. Sydney Jordan (60A, DFL). The legislation, if passed, would require that all schools participating in the National School Lunch Program provide a minimum of 15 for lunch, once a student has received their meal. The bill specifically lays out that the time allotted does not include time transitioning to lunch, waiting in a lunch line, getting one’s lunch, returning trays and clean up, and recess. The bill was laid over for further discussion. Audio and video from the committee hearing can be found online.

On Feb. 15, the House Public Safety Finance and Policy committee met to discuss legislation aimed at increasing the privacy privileges for domestic abuse advocates and victim-survivors so that they are more in line with sexual abuse advocates and victim-survivors. A summary and notes from that hearing can be found on The UpTake’s website. The bill was re-referred to the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law committee.

Looking Forward, Feb. 19 – Feb. 23

As this compilation develops and is updated each week, we are inviting folks to let us know what pieces of legislation you are paying attention to this season. We’ll add them to our tracking spreadsheet and try to follow them alongside you.