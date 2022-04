On Tuesday, March 22 the Housing Finance and Policy Committee met to discuss HF3367, HF3620, and HF3966. Topics discussed include Model Cities, licensing of manufactured home builders in Minnesota, and the homeownership investment grant program. Check out the notes from that meeting here.

On Tuesday, March 22 the Housing Finance and Policy Committee met to discuss HF3367, HF3620, and HF3966. — UpTake MN Coverage (@uptakemn) March 31, 2022