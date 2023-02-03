Live Tweet: House Children and Families Finance and Policy, Feb. 2

Reporting by McKenzie Kemper

The House Children and Families Finance and Policy Committee met on Thursday, February 2. Legislation discussed are:

  • HF2 (Richardson) Paid family, pregnancy, bonding, and applicant’s serious medical condition benefits provided; employment leaves regulated and required; data classified; rulemaking authorized; and money appropriated.
  • HF570 (Kotyza-Witthuhn) Reach Out and Read Minnesota program grant funding provided, and money appropriated.

Check out the live tweet for notes and quotes from that hearing.

Posted in ,

Attend an Event

VIEW CALENDAR