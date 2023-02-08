Live Tweet: House State and Local Government Finance and Policy, Feb. 7

Reporting by McKenzie Kemper

The House State and Local Government Finance and Policy Committee met a short while ago to discuss HF17, HF979, and HF480.

House File 717: (Stephenson) Excessive price increases by manufacturers to generic or off-patent drugs prohibited, attorney general authorized to take action against manufacturers for price increases, withdrawal prohibited of generic or off-patent drug sales, prescription drug affordability board and prescription drug affordability advisory council established, prescription drug cost reviews and remedies provided, appointments provided, civil penalties imposed, report required, and money appropriated.

House File 979: (Klevorn) Legislative task force established to review and prioritize resources to support an aging demographic in the state, report required, and money appropriated.

House File 680: (Elkins) Minnesota Council on Disability funding provided to provide outreach, training, assistance, and auditing related to local government website accessibility; report required; and money appropriated

