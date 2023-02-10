Live Tweet: House Human Services Finance, Feb. 9
Reporting by McKenzie Kemper
On Feb. 9, the Human Services Finance Committee met to discuss three bills: HF586, HF564, and HF988.
- House File 586: (Frederick) Community behavioral health center and training clinic grant established, and money appropriated.
- House File 564: (Bierman) Children’s school-linked mental health grant funding provided, and money appropriated.
- House File 988: (Reyer) Minnesota Rare Disease Advisory Council funding provided, and money appropriated.
Check out the live tweet for notes and quotes from that hearing.