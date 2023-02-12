Live Tweet: Senate Health and Human Services, Feb. 9

Reporting by McKenzie Kemper

On February 9th the Senate Health and Human Services Committee met to discuss SF 668, SF 164, SF 406, and SF 329.

  • Senate File 668: (Morrison) Family planning grants appropriation
  • Senare File 164: (Morrison) Separate medical assistance reimbursement provision for long-acting
    reversible contraceptives
  • Senate File 406: (Mann) Right establishment for a pregnant patient to have a designated support
    person present while receiving health care
  • Senate File 329: (Mann) No-cost diagnostic services and testing requirement following a mammogram

Check out the live tweet for notes and quotes from that hearing.

Posted in

Attend an Event

VIEW CALENDAR