Live Tweet: Senate Health and Human Services, Feb. 9
Reporting by McKenzie Kemper
On February 9th the Senate Health and Human Services Committee met to discuss SF 668, SF 164, SF 406, and SF 329.
- Senate File 668: (Morrison) Family planning grants appropriation
- Senare File 164: (Morrison) Separate medical assistance reimbursement provision for long-acting
reversible contraceptives
- Senate File 406: (Mann) Right establishment for a pregnant patient to have a designated support
person present while receiving health care
- Senate File 329: (Mann) No-cost diagnostic services and testing requirement following a mammogram
Check out the live tweet for notes and quotes from that hearing.