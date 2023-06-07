Upcoming Community Journalism Trainings (Summer 2023)

Questions and to RSVP for location information or Zoom link by emailing cirien.saadeh@theuptake.edu

Introduction to Community Journalism: Training and Discussion

This training introduces participants to community journalism through a discussion-packed, experiential two-hour training. Participants have the opportunity to explore the role that journalism can play in helping a community build power, the processes of community journalism, and the connections between community journalism and community building.

Upcoming Session: July 8, 9am-10:30am, Online

Upcoming Session: Aug. 19, 9am-10:30am, In-Person

Community Journalism: Best Practices for Justice in Journalism

There are specific practices that we can use in our community journalism that help us to build racial and social justice through our work. This discussion-packed and experiential training will focus on best practices that we can use as community journalists committed to racial and social justice.

Upcoming Session: July 23, 12pm-1pm, In-Person

Anti-Racist Community Journalism

Anti-racist community journalism is a specific practice for newsrooms and reporters, and a way of working towards more equitable journalistic practices as individuals and institutions. We’ll discuss interviewing, sourcing, editing, as well as assessment as a tool to build towards anti-racist community journalism.

Upcoming Session: Aug. 25, 12pm-1pm, In-Person

Upcoming Session: July 6pm, 7pm-8pm, Online

Community Journalism: Ethics, Objectivity, and Equity

Ethics, objectivity, and our innate biases play a unique role in the community newsroom, even more so in a community newsroom that centers racial and social justice. This training will open up a discussion on ethics in community journalism: what journalistic ethics are, what ethical questions we ask as community journalists, and how we communicate those values and ethics to our larger community.

Upcoming Session: July 26, 7pm-8pm, In-Person